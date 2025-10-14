Military Takes Charge Amid Madagascar's Turmoil

In a dramatic turn of events, Madagascar's military commander Colonel Michael Randrianirina announced that the army has seized power following the impeachment of President Andry Rajoelina. The move comes after widespread protests led predominantly by young people, demanding the president's resignation, and widespread defections in the army.

Randrianirina revealed on national radio that all national institutions, except the National Assembly, have been dissolved, marking a significant shift in the governance of Madagascar. A military-led committee is set to oversee the nation for up to two years until elections can be held, providing a glimpse into Madagascar's uncertain political future.

The ousted President Rajoelina, who initially came to power through a coup in 2009, condemned the army's power grab. Meanwhile, protests that began over basic utilities quickly morphed into larger demonstrations against corruption and governance abuses, echoing similar protests in other nations.