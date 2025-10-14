Military Takes Charge Amid Madagascar's Turmoil
A military commander in Madagascar declared the army has taken power following weeks of youth protests and the impeachment of President Andry Rajoelina. The military dissolved most national institutions, promising a transitional government and future elections, as the country faces a constitutional crisis and economic challenges.
In a dramatic turn of events, Madagascar's military commander Colonel Michael Randrianirina announced that the army has seized power following the impeachment of President Andry Rajoelina. The move comes after widespread protests led predominantly by young people, demanding the president's resignation, and widespread defections in the army.
Randrianirina revealed on national radio that all national institutions, except the National Assembly, have been dissolved, marking a significant shift in the governance of Madagascar. A military-led committee is set to oversee the nation for up to two years until elections can be held, providing a glimpse into Madagascar's uncertain political future.
The ousted President Rajoelina, who initially came to power through a coup in 2009, condemned the army's power grab. Meanwhile, protests that began over basic utilities quickly morphed into larger demonstrations against corruption and governance abuses, echoing similar protests in other nations.
ALSO READ
France on the Brink: Political Crisis Deepens as Lecornu Faces No-Confidence Vote
Madagascar's Military Ousts President Amid Gen Z Protests
From DJ Booth to Presidential Pulpit: Andry Rajoelina's Faltering Legacy
Madagascar's President Flees Amidst Gen Z-Led Unrest
Youthful Fury: Madagascar's Gen Z Demands Change