Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister in House of Lords Address Controversy

Opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur accused CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of fabricating claims about addressing the House of Lords during a visit to London, as the venue confirmed no such event occurred. Instead, Sukhu reportedly attended a private event hosted by the Indo-European Business Forum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-10-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 22:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a stern critique, opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur has accused Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of fabricating statements about addressing the House of Lords in London.

Thakur revealed that the alleged address took place during a private Indo-European Business Forum event, contradicting official claims.

The House of Lords has denied the occurrence of such an address, prompting demands for Sukhu to retract his statements and apologize for misleading the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

