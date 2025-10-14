Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Bus Fire in Rajasthan Claims Lives

A horrific bus fire in Rajasthan resulted in the deaths of 20 individuals and injuries to 16. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and announced financial assistance for the victims' families. He emphasized solidarity with those affected and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 22:58 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Bus Fire in Rajasthan Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic bus fire in Rajasthan claimed the lives of 20 passengers while leaving 16 critically injured. The incident occurred as a private bus was en route from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur and unexpectedly caught fire, causing panic and chaos.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the affected individuals. Expressing his sorrow over the calamity, he took to social media to show his solidarity with the victims' families during this difficult period and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

In a gesture of support, the Prime Minister announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of each deceased passenger. Additionally, those injured will receive financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to aid in their recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Seeks Global Support Amid China Trade Tensions

US Seeks Global Support Amid China Trade Tensions

 United States
2
Markets Steady Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Markets Steady Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Maine's Senate Race: A Clash of Political Titans

Maine's Senate Race: A Clash of Political Titans

 Global
4
Historic Moscow Talks: Sharaa and Putin to Shape Syria's Future

Historic Moscow Talks: Sharaa and Putin to Shape Syria's Future

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025