Tragedy Strikes: Bus Fire in Rajasthan Claims Lives

A tragic bus fire in Rajasthan claimed the lives of 20 passengers while leaving 16 critically injured. The incident occurred as a private bus was en route from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur and unexpectedly caught fire, causing panic and chaos.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the affected individuals. Expressing his sorrow over the calamity, he took to social media to show his solidarity with the victims' families during this difficult period and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

In a gesture of support, the Prime Minister announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of each deceased passenger. Additionally, those injured will receive financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to aid in their recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)