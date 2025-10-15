Trump Targets Spain with Trade Threats Over NATO Spending

In a strong rebuke of Spain's defense spending, President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened trade penalties, including tariffs, as a response to what he calls a lack of respect toward NATO. He expressed disappointment with Spain's decision to maintain defense spending at only 2.1% of GDP, contrary to the 5% target he supports.

This threat comes amid ongoing tensions within NATO regarding defense expenditures, with Trump previously urging member nations to increase their financial contributions significantly. The pressure is intensified by perceived threats from Russia after its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Despite the pressures, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez secured an agreement for Spain to maintain its defense spending at 2.1%. Madrid justifies its lower spending with its substantial contributions of troops across various NATO missions, underscoring its commitment since joining the alliance in 1982.

