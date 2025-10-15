Left Menu

Trump Targets Spain with Trade Threats Over NATO Spending

President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Spain's failure to increase its defense spending to 5% of GDP, a move he deemed disrespectful to NATO. He hinted at imposing trade penalties, including tariffs, on Spain. Spain maintains its contribution of 2.1% is sufficient, citing troop deployments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2025 01:08 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 01:08 IST
Trump Targets Spain with Trade Threats Over NATO Spending
President Donald Trump

In a strong rebuke of Spain's defense spending, President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened trade penalties, including tariffs, as a response to what he calls a lack of respect toward NATO. He expressed disappointment with Spain's decision to maintain defense spending at only 2.1% of GDP, contrary to the 5% target he supports.

This threat comes amid ongoing tensions within NATO regarding defense expenditures, with Trump previously urging member nations to increase their financial contributions significantly. The pressure is intensified by perceived threats from Russia after its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Despite the pressures, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez secured an agreement for Spain to maintain its defense spending at 2.1%. Madrid justifies its lower spending with its substantial contributions of troops across various NATO missions, underscoring its commitment since joining the alliance in 1982.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Peru's New Leadership: Steering Towards Stability

Peru's New Leadership: Steering Towards Stability

 Global
2
Urgent Call for Britain's Climate Adaptation

Urgent Call for Britain's Climate Adaptation

 Global
3
Government Shutdown Standoff: The Political Showdown Intensifies

Government Shutdown Standoff: The Political Showdown Intensifies

 Global
4
Tensions Persist Amid Fragile Gaza Ceasefire and Ongoing Hostage Negotiations

Tensions Persist Amid Fragile Gaza Ceasefire and Ongoing Hostage Negotiation...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025