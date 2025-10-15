Controversy Erupts Over Federal Layoffs Amid Government Shutdown

The Trump administration's decision to lay off federal workers amid the government shutdown has caused widespread controversy, as initial reports of sweeping job cuts were found to be overstated. Revised figures indicate that 4,108 employees have been dismissed since the shutdown started on October 1, as per a court filing by the U.S. Department of Justice.

These layoffs represent only a small fraction of the two million-strong U.S. federal workforce. President Donald Trump has attributed the cuts to the ongoing government closure, caused by a stalemate with lawmakers over a federal spending plan. Unions argue that the dismissals are not essential services and are thus illegal during a shut down.

Federal worker unions are challenging the legality of these layoffs in court, with a case scheduled for mid-October. Meanwhile, lawmakers in Maryland and Virginia have voiced strong opposition, highlighting the negative impact on local families, who make up a significant portion of the federal workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)