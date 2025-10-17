Punjab: BJP candidate Harjit Sandhu files nomination papers for Nov 11 Tarn Taran bypoll

BJP candidate Harjit Singh Sandhu on Friday filed his nomination papers for the November 11 Tarn Taran assembly bypoll in Punjab.

He was accompanied by Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma.

The Tarn Taran assembly seat fell vacant following the death of Aam Aadmi Party (AAp) MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.

Before filing his nomination, the BJP organised a rally where party leaders appealed to people to ensure Sandhu's victory in the bypoll.

Addressing the gathering, Sirsa urged voters to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by electing the BJP candidate.

"This is the time to take a historic decision by ensuring BJP's victory. By doing so, you will not only make the BJP win but also help Punjab move towards the kind of progress and development witnessed in neighbouring Haryana," said Sirsa, who is the Delhi minister for industries, environment, food and supplies, and forest and wildlife.

He also praised Sandhu, saying he had extended help to people in flood-hit villages.

Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma alleged there was "no rule of law" under the AAP government in the state.

Sandhu, currently president of BJP's Tarn Taran district unit, was earlier with the Shiromani Akali Dal before joining the BJP in 2022.

Polling for the bypoll will be held on November 11, and counting of votes will take place on November 14. The last date for filing nominations is October 21, scrutiny will be held on October 22, and withdrawal of candidature can be done till October 24.

