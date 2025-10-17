Left Menu

Two people killed in Kenya's stampede at Odinga funeral- aid group

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 17-10-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 17-10-2025 23:05 IST
Two people were killed and almost 200 people were injured in a stampede at a stadium in Kenya's capital Nairobi where a state funeral for former opposition leader and prime minister Raila Odinga was underway on Friday, Doctors Without Borders said in a statement.

