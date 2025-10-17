Two people killed in Kenya's stampede at Odinga funeral- aid group
Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 17-10-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 17-10-2025 23:05 IST
- Country:
- Kenya
Two people were killed and almost 200 people were injured in a stampede at a stadium in Kenya's capital Nairobi where a state funeral for former opposition leader and prime minister Raila Odinga was underway on Friday, Doctors Without Borders said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Borders
- Kenya
- Raila Odinga
- Nairobi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Operation Sindoor: Defending Borders Amid Rising Tensions
Bridging Borders: Indian Students Access Global Education at King's College London
Russia says NATO has stepped up intelligence activities near its borders, Ifax reports
Strengthening Borders: ITBP's Strategic Advancements in Ladakh
Ian Botham Blasts England’s Ashes Preparations: ‘Borders on Arrogance’