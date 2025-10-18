'Political drama, tourism': UP ministers slam Rahul Gandhi's visit to family of lynched Dalit man

Uttar Pradesh ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Asim Arun on Friday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meeting the family of of Hariom Valmiki -- a Dalit lynched in Raebareli earlier this month -- was ''political drama'' and ''political tourism'', not genuine concern for the victims.

In a post on 'X', Deputy Chief Minister Maurya wrote in Hindi, ''Shri Rahul Gandhi ji, you should be ashamed. This is nothing but your photo-op programme.'' He said the government prioritised treating people's fair treatment and security. ''Several people involved in the case have already been arrested.'' Maurya said Gandhi was not concerned with ''the victim's pain'' and urged him to stop what he termed as ''nautanki'' (drama). ''The public knows the reality of the Congress and the Gandhi family, who shed crocodile tears,'' he added.

Arun, the Minister of Social Welfare in the Yogi Adityanath government, launched a fierce attack on the Congress MP from Raebareli, saying his visit to Uttar Pradesh is nothing more than ''political tourism''.

The minister asserted this was ''not a caste-based'' crime. He said that the incident was extremely tragic and sensitive, but linking it to caste is unfortunate.

''The accused belong to all communities, and none of them knew the victim's caste. Rahul Gandhi is attempting to give it a caste angle, albeit unsuccessfully,'' Arun was quoted in a statement as saying.

The minister, who met the victim's family after the incident, described Gandhi's actions as ''merely engaging in the politics of shedding tears''.

''He is coming on a political tour after 15 days. The truth is that the family refused to meet him. When Cabinet Minister Rakesh Sachan and I met the family, they were completely satisfied. Their demand for a job was immediately fulfilled, and justice was delivered,'' Arun added.

Their remarks followed Gandhi's brief meeting with Valmiki's family in the Fatehpur district, during which he accused the state administration of ''intimidating'' the victims and ''shielding the culprits''.

Gandhi also alleged that ''Dalit oppression is at its peak'' under the BJP government and called for justice for the victim.

The Raebareli lynching, which took place on October 2 after villagers allegedly mistook Hariom Valmiki for a thief, has triggered widespread outrage, with both the Congress and the Samajwadi Party blaming the state government for failing to curb mob violence.

