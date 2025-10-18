Left Menu

Assam Cabinet expanded with induction of BPF MLA Charan Boro

18-10-2025
The Assam Cabinet was expanded on Saturday as Bodoland People's Front (BPF) MLA Charan Boro took oath as a minister.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Boro, the second-time MLA from Majbat constituency.

The development comes after the BPF, which had been supporting the ruling BJP-led coalition in the assembly without being a partner of it, swept the recently held Bodoland Territorial Council elections.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, several of his Cabinet colleagues and other dignitaries were present at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan.

Boro filled the last vacant position in the state council of ministers. With the latest induction, the cabinet now has 15 members of the BJP, including the CM, two of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and one each of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and the BPF.

This is the fourth expansion of the Sarma-led Cabinet.

