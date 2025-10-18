Left Menu

The Shiv Sena UBT and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will contest the Thane civic polls together and win over 75 seats, Sanjay Raut of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said on Saturday.His remarks came amid a section of BJP leaders wanting the party to go solo in Thane, which is known to be the bastion of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his Shiv Sena.Shiv Sena UBT and MNS will contest together and win Thane. Our slogan is 75 paar more than 75 seats, Raut told reporters.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 18:22 IST
Sena (UBT), MNS will contest Thane civic polls together, will win over 75 seats: Raut
The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will contest the Thane civic polls together and win over 75 seats, Sanjay Raut of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said on Saturday.

His remarks came amid a section of BJP leaders wanting the party to go solo in Thane, which is known to be the bastion of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his Shiv Sena.

''Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS will contest together and win Thane. Our slogan is 75 paar (more than 75 seats),'' Raut told reporters. Thane Municipal Corporation has 131 seats.

Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray have come close over the last four months sparking the buzz of an alliance. While both are yet to officially declare the tie-up, it is expected to be announce ahead of the local body polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

