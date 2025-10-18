Left Menu

BJP and Shiv Sena leaders in Buldhana spar over 'ownership' of expensive car

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 18-10-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 19:00 IST
In a veiled attack on Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, a BJP functionary from Buldhana district in Maharashtra has alleged that a high-end car was given in ''commission'' to an individual by a contractor. Though Buldhana district BJP president Vijayraj Shinde didn't name anybody, Gaikwad clarified that the Land Rover Defender car is owned by his relative and contractor, who purchased it on loan. Earlier, it was alleged that Shinde had purchased the car worth Rs 1.50 crore. ''Earlier, it was said that I bought this high-end car, which is a laughable claim. Today, a Defender car has arrived in Buldhana, which is (registered) in the name of a contractor. The media should investigate who the owner of that car is and who got the commission for a contract'', Shinde told reporters. Gaikwad dismissed the allegations as baseless. When queried about the MLA sticker on the car, the Shiv Sena leader said, ''Many workers of Shiv Sena use such stickers on their cars. I just requested my relative, who is a contractor, to let me enjoy the car drive'', he told reporters.

