Campus Chaos: JNU Students Clash with Police Amid Protests

A clash between Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students and Delhi Police led to injuries and detentions, with allegations of police brutality. The protest, organized by Left-leaning groups, demanded action against the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad for alleged attacks. JNU's student leadership is legally bound to cooperate with the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 14:37 IST
In a dramatic turn of events at Jawaharlal Nehru University, six students, including key union leaders, were booked and bound down following a confrontation with the police. The incident erupted during a protest march that escalated to a violent clash, causing injuries and demanding police intervention.

Amid accusations of brutality, the protest, organized by Left-affiliated student groups, aimed to address grievances against the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The Left groups alleged that ABVP members attacked them during a campus meeting, prompting demands for legal action.

While the police denied using excessive force, the JNU Teachers' Association voiced strong criticism, condemning the detentions and questioning the motives behind the police action. As tensions continue, the situation remains a flashpoint in the ongoing battle over democratic student rights and political affiliations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

