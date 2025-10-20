Campus Chaos: JNU Students Clash with Police Amid Protests

In a dramatic turn of events at Jawaharlal Nehru University, six students, including key union leaders, were booked and bound down following a confrontation with the police. The incident erupted during a protest march that escalated to a violent clash, causing injuries and demanding police intervention.

Amid accusations of brutality, the protest, organized by Left-affiliated student groups, aimed to address grievances against the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The Left groups alleged that ABVP members attacked them during a campus meeting, prompting demands for legal action.

While the police denied using excessive force, the JNU Teachers' Association voiced strong criticism, condemning the detentions and questioning the motives behind the police action. As tensions continue, the situation remains a flashpoint in the ongoing battle over democratic student rights and political affiliations.

