Iranian Leader Dismisses U.S. Claims on Nuclear Capability

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader, refutes U.S. President Donald Trump's claims that America has dismantled Iran's nuclear industry. Khamenei sarcastically dismissed the assertion as a fantasy, responding sharply on social media platform X, emphasizing that U.S. statements are mere dreams without reality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 20-10-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 16:41 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a stern rebuttal to claims from U.S. President Donald Trump, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei unequivocally denied suggestions that Iran's nuclear capabilities had been destroyed by American actions.

Speaking on Monday, Khamenei mocked Trump's assertions, suggesting they were more fantasy than fact. The Iranian leader conveyed his message on social media platform X, where he openly ridiculed the U.S. president's statements.

Khamenei's response highlights ongoing tensions between the two nations, as both sides continue to clash over nuclear policy and international agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

