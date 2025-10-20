Left Menu

Chancellor Merz's Coalition Struggles: Pensions and Military Service in Limbo

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz faces challenges as his coalition government grapples with pension reforms and military service proposals. Merz's lack of experience and intra-party tensions hinder progress, while the rise of the far-right complicates governance. A revival of military service and stability within the coalition are crucial for Germany's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 18:04 IST
Chancellor Merz's Coalition Struggles: Pensions and Military Service in Limbo
Friedrich Merz

In Germany, Chancellor Friedrich Merz encounters significant obstacles as he attempts to navigate pension reforms and military service proposals amidst a shaky coalition. The coalition, a union of conservatives and Social Democrats, struggles as political tensions and compromises test commitments to economic stability.

Merz's inexperience and a narrow parliamentary margin exacerbate governance challenges, sparking fears of political instability akin to France. Analysts highlight distrust among parties, conservative discontent, and the growing support for the far-right as critical hurdles in the governance of Europe's largest economy.

Revamping military service remains a priority, with Defence Minister Boris Pistorius aiming for implementation by 2026. However, political disagreements threaten timelines and coalition trust. The urgency to tackle economy declines and security concerns underscores the fragile cohesion within Merz's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Anticipates Fair Trade Deal with China Amid Taiwan Tensions

Trump Anticipates Fair Trade Deal with China Amid Taiwan Tensions

 Global
2
AWS Outage Sparks Worldwide Digital Chaos

AWS Outage Sparks Worldwide Digital Chaos

 Global
3
McLaren's Championship Hopes: Racing Against Red Bull's Verstappen

McLaren's Championship Hopes: Racing Against Red Bull's Verstappen

 Global
4
Campus Assault Case: Facebook Message Leads to Extradition and Guilty Plea

Campus Assault Case: Facebook Message Leads to Extradition and Guilty Plea

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025