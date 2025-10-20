Chancellor Merz's Coalition Struggles: Pensions and Military Service in Limbo

In Germany, Chancellor Friedrich Merz encounters significant obstacles as he attempts to navigate pension reforms and military service proposals amidst a shaky coalition. The coalition, a union of conservatives and Social Democrats, struggles as political tensions and compromises test commitments to economic stability.

Merz's inexperience and a narrow parliamentary margin exacerbate governance challenges, sparking fears of political instability akin to France. Analysts highlight distrust among parties, conservative discontent, and the growing support for the far-right as critical hurdles in the governance of Europe's largest economy.

Revamping military service remains a priority, with Defence Minister Boris Pistorius aiming for implementation by 2026. However, political disagreements threaten timelines and coalition trust. The urgency to tackle economy declines and security concerns underscores the fragile cohesion within Merz's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)