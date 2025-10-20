Left Menu

Allegations Fly as BJP Accuses Congress of Fundraising Corruption

BJP MPs from Karnataka have accused Congress leaders of corruption, alleging fundraising for Bihar elections. Congress leaders, including CM Siddaramaiah, deny involvement. Tensions rise as claims of fund gathering for Bihar polls persist. The allegations come ahead of the two-phased elections in November.

Updated: 20-10-2025 20:40 IST
Tensions are mounting in Karnataka as BJP MPs Jagadish Shettar and B Y Raghavendra have accused the ruling Congress party of engaging in corrupt fundraising activities for the upcoming Bihar elections.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has strongly denied these allegations, asserting that Karnataka has not contributed financially to any state elections, including Bihar. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has demanded that the BJP present evidence to support their claims.

The controversy continues as both sides engage in a war of words ahead of Bihar's two-phased Assembly polls, scheduled for November 6 and 11, with vote counting on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia's Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB's Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

