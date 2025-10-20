Allegations Fly as BJP Accuses Congress of Fundraising Corruption
BJP MPs from Karnataka have accused Congress leaders of corruption, alleging fundraising for Bihar elections. Congress leaders, including CM Siddaramaiah, deny involvement. Tensions rise as claims of fund gathering for Bihar polls persist. The allegations come ahead of the two-phased elections in November.
- Country:
- India
Tensions are mounting in Karnataka as BJP MPs Jagadish Shettar and B Y Raghavendra have accused the ruling Congress party of engaging in corrupt fundraising activities for the upcoming Bihar elections.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has strongly denied these allegations, asserting that Karnataka has not contributed financially to any state elections, including Bihar. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has demanded that the BJP present evidence to support their claims.
The controversy continues as both sides engage in a war of words ahead of Bihar's two-phased Assembly polls, scheduled for November 6 and 11, with vote counting on November 14.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Congress
- Karnataka
- corruption
- fundraising
- Bihar
- elections
- Siddaramaiah
- Shivakumar
- evidence
ALSO READ
Nomination Day Drama: Arrests in Bihar Elections Stir Controversy
NDA Confident of Victory in Bihar Elections, Likens Alliance Unity to Pandavas
Political Arrests Shake Bihar Elections: A Rise in Assertive Opposition
Diwali Greetings and Election Frictions: Bihar's Political Climate Heats Up
Bihar Polls: Kushwaha Dismisses Kishor's Challenge, Firm on NDA-Mahagathbandhan Clash