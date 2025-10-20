Allegations Fly as BJP Accuses Congress of Fundraising Corruption

Tensions are mounting in Karnataka as BJP MPs Jagadish Shettar and B Y Raghavendra have accused the ruling Congress party of engaging in corrupt fundraising activities for the upcoming Bihar elections.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has strongly denied these allegations, asserting that Karnataka has not contributed financially to any state elections, including Bihar. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has demanded that the BJP present evidence to support their claims.

The controversy continues as both sides engage in a war of words ahead of Bihar's two-phased Assembly polls, scheduled for November 6 and 11, with vote counting on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)