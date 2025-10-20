NDA Confident of Victory in Bihar Elections, Likens Alliance Unity to Pandavas
Ahead of the Bihar Assembly election, NDA's Rashtriya Lok Morcha leader Upendra Kushwaha asserted confidence in forming the government with a robust majority, comparing the alliance to the 'Pandavas'. Meanwhile, RJD faces internal clashes and nervous anticipation as it announces candidates at the last moment.
As Bihar gears up for its assembly elections, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) National President Upendra Kushwaha has expressed staunch confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) ability to secure a decisive victory. Speaking on Monday, Kushwaha boldly likened the unity of the NDA's five constituents to the legendary Pandavas from the Mahabharata, suggesting an assured triumph in the upcoming polls.
In an interaction with ANI, the RLM leader suggested that the outcome of the election was a foregone conclusion, claiming that, in line with epic traditions, the victor is already apparent to those with insight. Meanwhile, NDA leaders, including Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal, reaffirm the alliance's rock-solid unity akin to the historic brotherhood.
Navigating internal tensions, the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) released its candidate list at the eleventh hour, potentially signaling strategic anxiety. In closely contested seats, both RJD and Congress vie for dominance. Upendra Kushwaha predicts a voter response that will favor the NDA, citing widespread public awareness and support. Elections will occur in November with results anticipated mid-month.
