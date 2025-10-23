Suresh Gopi's 'Kalunk Sabha' Comments Stir Political Debate in Kerala
Union Minister Suresh Gopi's remarks about Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty during the 'Kalunk Sabha' in Vattavada sparked a political spat. Gopi criticized the minister's inability to provide English-medium schools, while Sivankutty mocked Gopi's outreach effort, calling him 'Kalunk Thampuran'. The term 'Kalunk' refers to the program's culvert setting.
Union Minister Suresh Gopi sparked a political debate in Kerala on Thursday when he criticized the state's General Education Minister V Sivankutty during his 'Kalunk Sabha' outreach in Vattavada, Idukki district.
Addressing local demands for an English-medium school, Gopi remarked that Kerala needs a 'well-educated education minister.' While he refrained from directly naming Sivankutty, Gopi insinuated that the current minister, who frequently criticizes him, was unlikely to fulfill such demands.
Sivankutty responded on social media, sarcastically dubbing Gopi 'Kalunk Thampuran' and accusing the Union minister of delivering little value to the state. He further criticized Gopi's program, suggesting that 'Kalunkism' was his ideology, a reference to the program's unique setting on a culvert, as 'kalunk' means culvert in Malayalam.
