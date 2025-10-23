Left Menu

Suresh Gopi's 'Kalunk Sabha' Comments Stir Political Debate in Kerala

Union Minister Suresh Gopi's remarks about Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty during the 'Kalunk Sabha' in Vattavada sparked a political spat. Gopi criticized the minister's inability to provide English-medium schools, while Sivankutty mocked Gopi's outreach effort, calling him 'Kalunk Thampuran'. The term 'Kalunk' refers to the program's culvert setting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Idukki | Updated: 23-10-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 21:19 IST
Suresh Gopi's 'Kalunk Sabha' Comments Stir Political Debate in Kerala
Suresh Gopi
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Suresh Gopi sparked a political debate in Kerala on Thursday when he criticized the state's General Education Minister V Sivankutty during his 'Kalunk Sabha' outreach in Vattavada, Idukki district.

Addressing local demands for an English-medium school, Gopi remarked that Kerala needs a 'well-educated education minister.' While he refrained from directly naming Sivankutty, Gopi insinuated that the current minister, who frequently criticizes him, was unlikely to fulfill such demands.

Sivankutty responded on social media, sarcastically dubbing Gopi 'Kalunk Thampuran' and accusing the Union minister of delivering little value to the state. He further criticized Gopi's program, suggesting that 'Kalunkism' was his ideology, a reference to the program's unique setting on a culvert, as 'kalunk' means culvert in Malayalam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes Chhattisgarh Village: Five Dead from Contaminated Feast

Tragedy Strikes Chhattisgarh Village: Five Dead from Contaminated Feast

 India
2
Xi Jinping Heads to South Korea for Crucial APEC Meeting

Xi Jinping Heads to South Korea for Crucial APEC Meeting

 Global
3
Tata Motors Faces Financial Strain Amid JLR's Uneven Recovery Post-Cyberattack

Tata Motors Faces Financial Strain Amid JLR's Uneven Recovery Post-Cyberatta...

 India
4
Empathy and Efficiency: Sitharaman's Vision for GST Officers

Empathy and Efficiency: Sitharaman's Vision for GST Officers

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025