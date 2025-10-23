Suresh Gopi's 'Kalunk Sabha' Comments Stir Political Debate in Kerala

Union Minister Suresh Gopi sparked a political debate in Kerala on Thursday when he criticized the state's General Education Minister V Sivankutty during his 'Kalunk Sabha' outreach in Vattavada, Idukki district.

Addressing local demands for an English-medium school, Gopi remarked that Kerala needs a 'well-educated education minister.' While he refrained from directly naming Sivankutty, Gopi insinuated that the current minister, who frequently criticizes him, was unlikely to fulfill such demands.

Sivankutty responded on social media, sarcastically dubbing Gopi 'Kalunk Thampuran' and accusing the Union minister of delivering little value to the state. He further criticized Gopi's program, suggesting that 'Kalunkism' was his ideology, a reference to the program's unique setting on a culvert, as 'kalunk' means culvert in Malayalam.

(With inputs from agencies.)