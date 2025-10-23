Wings of Unity: Indian Air Force Joins Ocean Sky 2025

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is actively participating in the high-profile multinational air exercise 'Ocean Sky 2025,' taking place at Gando Air Base in Spain. Hosted by the Spanish Air Force, this exercise is designed to promote mutual understanding, sharpen air combat expertise, and enhance interoperability amongst the attending nations.

The IAF confirmed its participation through a post on X, the social media platform, sharing vivid photographs from the event. The exercise commenced on October 20 and will conclude on October 31, bringing together air forces from various countries to foster defense relationships.

The objectives of Ocean Sky 2025 align with the goals of improving air combat skills, fostering mutual learning, and strengthening defense cooperation with friendly countries. The exercise represents a significant effort towards global defense collaboration, mutual understanding, and interoperability in air combat operations.

