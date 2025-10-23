Pakistan's Ongoing Struggle with Islamist Party Reveals Deep-rooted Tensions

In a decision highlighting escalating tensions, Pakistan has re-imposed a ban on the Islamist party, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), following violent clashes that resulted in the death of five individuals. The move was approved by the cabinet just days after the party's anti-Israel protests.

The government's statement accused the TLP of terrorist activities and unruly violence, prompting the second interdiction in four years. In contrast, the TLP condemned the ban as "unconstitutional" and "dictatorial." Originally formed at a police guard's funeral in 2011, the TLP emerged as a political entity in 2016, securing substantial votes in the 2018 elections.

Previously banned in 2021 due to violent protests, the restrictions were subsequently eased under the condition of renouncing violence. Pakistan's controversies over blasphemy laws remain at the heart of such conflicts, with numerous cases of lynching over accusations of blasphemy against Islam, adding to the nation's internal turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)