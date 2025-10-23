Left Menu

Pakistan's Ongoing Struggle with Islamist Party Reveals Deep-rooted Tensions

Pakistan has once again banned the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party following deadly clashes. The Islamist group's recent protest against Israel was cut short by the government's decision, citing the party's involvement in violent acts. The TLP, a significant political force since 2016, contests the ban.

In a decision highlighting escalating tensions, Pakistan has re-imposed a ban on the Islamist party, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), following violent clashes that resulted in the death of five individuals. The move was approved by the cabinet just days after the party's anti-Israel protests.

The government's statement accused the TLP of terrorist activities and unruly violence, prompting the second interdiction in four years. In contrast, the TLP condemned the ban as "unconstitutional" and "dictatorial." Originally formed at a police guard's funeral in 2011, the TLP emerged as a political entity in 2016, securing substantial votes in the 2018 elections.

Previously banned in 2021 due to violent protests, the restrictions were subsequently eased under the condition of renouncing violence. Pakistan's controversies over blasphemy laws remain at the heart of such conflicts, with numerous cases of lynching over accusations of blasphemy against Islam, adding to the nation's internal turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

