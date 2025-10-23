Nuapada Bypoll: Clash of Odisha's Political Titans

As the Nuapada bypoll nears, Odisha's political landscape is witnessing a heated battle. Both the ruling BJP and opposition BJD are leaving no stone unturned to wrest control of the pivotal seat.

The BJD, spearheaded by former CM Naveen Patnaik, has rallied around candidate Snehangini Chhuria, officially launching her campaign at the esteemed Banjari Temple. Senior leaders have reaffirmed their dedication to the constituency's comprehensive growth.

Meanwhile, the BJP has dispatched a formidable lineup of eight ministers, constituting half of the state cabinet, to oversee its campaign efforts for candidate Jay Dholakia. Additionally, the Congress bolsters its grassroots outreach, even as it challenges local media allegiances.

