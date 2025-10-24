Left Menu

Cattle Trade on the Brink: Mexico and U.S. Seek Agreement Amid Screwworm Crisis

Mexico's agriculture minister aims to negotiate the reopening of the U.S. border to Mexican cattle amid a screwworm outbreak. The parasite has spread into Mexico, impacting relations with the U.S. and the livestock sectors. Discussions will address these issues and potential cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 00:54 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 00:54 IST
Cattle Trade on the Brink: Mexico and U.S. Seek Agreement Amid Screwworm Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Next week, Mexico's Agriculture Minister Julio Berdegue is set to travel to Washington to negotiate with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins. The goal is to reopen the U.S. border to Mexican cattle, following closures due to the flesh-eating screwworm outbreak, announced President Claudia Sheinbaum on Thursday.

The screwworm has significantly impacted livestock, moving from Central America into Mexico and straining bilateral relations. The U.S. responded by closing its border to Mexican cattle imports, and Rollins has criticized Mexico's handling of the outbreak. Mexico has since contained the initial infection in Nuevo Leon.

Amid these challenges, the U.S. administration is urging lower beef prices domestically, including fourfold increases in low-tariff Argentine beef imports. This move further disrupts U.S. ranchers, already affected by efforts to restore the national cattle herd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Faces Financial Strain Amid JLR's Uneven Recovery Post-Cyberattack

Tata Motors Faces Financial Strain Amid JLR's Uneven Recovery Post-Cyberatta...

 India
2
Empathy and Efficiency: Sitharaman's Vision for GST Officers

Empathy and Efficiency: Sitharaman's Vision for GST Officers

 Global
3
Turmoil at the Temple: Gold's Disappearance Sparks Investigation

Turmoil at the Temple: Gold's Disappearance Sparks Investigation

 India
4
World Bank Funds $280M Health Overhaul in Kerala

World Bank Funds $280M Health Overhaul in Kerala

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025