Left Menu

Trump's Tough Talk on Venezuelan Drug Cartels

President Donald Trump announced plans to brief Congress on operations against Venezuelan-related drug cartels. He emphasized that there is no need for a declaration of war, asserting a strong stance against individuals importing drugs into the U.S., stating that they would be eliminated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-10-2025 02:01 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 02:01 IST
Trump's Tough Talk on Venezuelan Drug Cartels
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump stated on Thursday that his administration intends to brief Congress regarding operations against drug cartels associated with Venezuela. However, he noted that a formal declaration of war would not be necessary.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump emphasized a forceful approach, saying, "Well, I don't think we're going to necessarily ask for a declaration of war. I think we're just going to kill people that are bringing drugs into our country. Okay? We're going to kill them."

The administration's stance highlights a continued aggressive policy towards drug-related issues impacting the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Faces Financial Strain Amid JLR's Uneven Recovery Post-Cyberattack

Tata Motors Faces Financial Strain Amid JLR's Uneven Recovery Post-Cyberatta...

 India
2
Empathy and Efficiency: Sitharaman's Vision for GST Officers

Empathy and Efficiency: Sitharaman's Vision for GST Officers

 Global
3
Turmoil at the Temple: Gold's Disappearance Sparks Investigation

Turmoil at the Temple: Gold's Disappearance Sparks Investigation

 India
4
World Bank Funds $280M Health Overhaul in Kerala

World Bank Funds $280M Health Overhaul in Kerala

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025