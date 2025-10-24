Trump's Tough Talk on Venezuelan Drug Cartels

President Donald Trump stated on Thursday that his administration intends to brief Congress regarding operations against drug cartels associated with Venezuela. However, he noted that a formal declaration of war would not be necessary.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump emphasized a forceful approach, saying, "Well, I don't think we're going to necessarily ask for a declaration of war. I think we're just going to kill people that are bringing drugs into our country. Okay? We're going to kill them."

The administration's stance highlights a continued aggressive policy towards drug-related issues impacting the United States.

