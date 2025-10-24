Trump's Tough Talk on Venezuelan Drug Cartels
President Donald Trump announced plans to brief Congress on operations against Venezuelan-related drug cartels. He emphasized that there is no need for a declaration of war, asserting a strong stance against individuals importing drugs into the U.S., stating that they would be eliminated.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump stated on Thursday that his administration intends to brief Congress regarding operations against drug cartels associated with Venezuela. However, he noted that a formal declaration of war would not be necessary.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump emphasized a forceful approach, saying, "Well, I don't think we're going to necessarily ask for a declaration of war. I think we're just going to kill people that are bringing drugs into our country. Okay? We're going to kill them."
The administration's stance highlights a continued aggressive policy towards drug-related issues impacting the United States.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversial East Wing Demolition Begins for New White House Ballroom
Controversial White House East Wing Demolition Stirs Political Storm
Controversial White House Ballroom Demolition Sparks Outcry
Trump Applauds Modi at White House Diwali Celebration Amidst Trade Tensions
Security Breach at the White House: Car Crash Incident