Trade Tensions Escalate: Trump Ends Talks with Canada Over Ad Controversy

In a significant development, President Donald Trump has announced the cessation of all ongoing trade negotiations with Canada. The move comes in response to a controversial advertisement featuring the late U.S. President Ronald Reagan, where he appeared to denounce tariffs.

Trump took to Truth Social to express his discontent, condemning the advertisement as fraudulent and accusing Canada of egregious behavior. The ad is said to have sparked significant tensions between the two nations.

The abrupt termination of talks marks a new chapter in the trade relations between the United States and Canada, leaving questions about future collaborations and negotiations.

