Trump Halts Canada Trade Talks Over Controversial Reagan Ad
U.S. President Donald Trump ended trade negotiations with Canada, citing a controversial ad featuring former President Ronald Reagan opposing tariffs. Ontario Premier Doug Ford noted the ad caught Trump's attention. Trump's tariffs have heightened trade tensions, with Canada rebutting through its own tariffs.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced the termination of all trade negotiations with Canada on Thursday, citing a controversial ad featuring former President Ronald Reagan's opposition to tariffs. Trump expressed his frustration on Truth Social, calling the ad 'fraudulent' and criticising Canada's involvement.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford acknowledged that the ad, critical of tariffs for causing job losses and trade wars, had indeed reached the President. This comes as Trump's tariff policies continue to stir global economic tensions.
In reaction to the U.S. tariffs on Canadian products like steel and aluminum, Canada's Prime Minister warned against allowing unfair market access. Next year, the three North American countries are set to review their 2020 free-trade agreement, further adding to the diplomatic challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
