Left Menu

Bihar Heats Up: Modi, Shah, and Yadav Ignite Election Campaigns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah plan to address separate public rallies across Bihar on Friday, energizing the BJP ahead of the two-phase assembly elections scheduled for November 6 and 11. RJD's Tejashwi Yadav will also campaign with multiple rallies the same day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 24-10-2025 08:47 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 08:47 IST
Bihar Heats Up: Modi, Shah, and Yadav Ignite Election Campaigns
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are set to address separate public rallies across strategically significant regions of Bihar this Friday. As the state gears up for its two-phase assembly elections on November 6 and 11, the BJP aims to galvanize the electorate with these high-profile appearances.

Modi's itinerary includes rallies in Samastipur and Begusarai districts, with a poignant visit to Karpurigram, the birthplace of socialist icon and former Bihar Chief Minister, the late Karpoori Thakur. Meanwhile, Shah will be speaking in Siwan and Buxar, underscoring the party's aggressive campaign strategy.

Simultaneously, the opposition is not holding back. RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, named as the chief ministerial candidate for the 'Mahagathbandhan,' plans to hold three rallies, culminating in Samastipur. The political landscape in Bihar is intensely competitive, as set by BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda's meetings in Aurangabad and Vaishali, alongside several rallies by Nitish Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Faces Financial Strain Amid JLR's Uneven Recovery Post-Cyberattack

Tata Motors Faces Financial Strain Amid JLR's Uneven Recovery Post-Cyberatta...

 India
2
Empathy and Efficiency: Sitharaman's Vision for GST Officers

Empathy and Efficiency: Sitharaman's Vision for GST Officers

 Global
3
Turmoil at the Temple: Gold's Disappearance Sparks Investigation

Turmoil at the Temple: Gold's Disappearance Sparks Investigation

 India
4
World Bank Funds $280M Health Overhaul in Kerala

World Bank Funds $280M Health Overhaul in Kerala

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025