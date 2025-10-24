Bihar Heats Up: Modi, Shah, and Yadav Ignite Election Campaigns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are set to address separate public rallies across strategically significant regions of Bihar this Friday. As the state gears up for its two-phase assembly elections on November 6 and 11, the BJP aims to galvanize the electorate with these high-profile appearances.

Modi's itinerary includes rallies in Samastipur and Begusarai districts, with a poignant visit to Karpurigram, the birthplace of socialist icon and former Bihar Chief Minister, the late Karpoori Thakur. Meanwhile, Shah will be speaking in Siwan and Buxar, underscoring the party's aggressive campaign strategy.

Simultaneously, the opposition is not holding back. RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, named as the chief ministerial candidate for the 'Mahagathbandhan,' plans to hold three rallies, culminating in Samastipur. The political landscape in Bihar is intensely competitive, as set by BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda's meetings in Aurangabad and Vaishali, alongside several rallies by Nitish Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)