Mahagathbandhan Unites Behind Tejashwi Yadav for Bihar Polls

The Mahagathbandhan alliance announces Tejashwi Yadav as their chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Bihar elections, with Mukesh Sahani as the deputy CM nominee. This decision aims to solidify their stance against the NDA, anticipating intense political competition in the 2025 state assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 10:16 IST
RLP president Hanuman Beniwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party's founder, Hanuman Beniwal, recently commended senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot for his effective intervention amidst internal speculations within the Mahagathbandhan. This intervention comes on the heels of discussions about potential infighting in assembly seat allocations.

Clarifying their leadership, the Mahagathbandhan coalition officially declared Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav as their Chief Ministerial candidate and Mukesh Sahani from the Vikassheel Insaan Party as the Deputy Chief Ministerial nominee.

This significant announcement, made during a joint press conference in Patna with notable figures like Ashok Gehlot and CPI (ML) Liberation's Dipankar Bhattacharya, underscores the alliance's united front for the forthcoming 2025 Bihar elections against a formidable NDA.

