Tragic Andhra Pradesh Bus Fire Claims 20 Lives

In a devastating incident in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district, a private bus filled with 41 passengers caught fire following a collision with a bike, leading to the tragic death of at least 20 individuals. The accident, which took place near Chinnatekuru village, has left families grieving and authorities investigating the details of the catastrophe.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took to X to express his condolences, stating, "Disturbed and pained by the tragic bus fire accident on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru route near Chinnatekuru village. Several precious lives were lost, and many sustained injuries in this heartbreaking incident." The accident occurred in the early hours between 3:00 AM and 3:10 AM, as confirmed by Kurnool District Collector (DC) A Siri.

As investigations unfold, it became evident that the bus doors failed to open after the collision, hindering escape and contributing to the further tragedy. President Droupadi Murmu and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar have also expressed their sorrow over the incident, promising support for families affected. The injured are currently receiving medical attention at Kurnool Government Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)