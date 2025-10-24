Election Commission Warns Against AI Misuse in Bihar Polls
The Election Commission has warned political parties against the misuse of AI-based tools in campaigns for the Bihar assembly polls, citing AI's potential to disseminate misleading information. An advisory has been issued to reinforce earlier guidelines and maintain fairness in the electoral process.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission has issued an advisory to political parties, cautioning against the misuse of AI tools in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. The commission considers AI a significant threat, capable of spreading misleading information under the guise of truth.
This new advisory reiterates guidelines previously established in 2024 and earlier this year. The commission emphasizes that using AI to create electorally sensitive messages contaminates the fairness of the electoral field.
The advisory, distributed to party leaders, states that synthetically generated information poses a severe risk by masquerading as truth. The poll panel used its authority under Article 324 of the Constitution to reinforce these measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)