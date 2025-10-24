Election Commission Warns Against AI Misuse in Bihar Polls

The Election Commission has issued an advisory to political parties, cautioning against the misuse of AI tools in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. The commission considers AI a significant threat, capable of spreading misleading information under the guise of truth.

This new advisory reiterates guidelines previously established in 2024 and earlier this year. The commission emphasizes that using AI to create electorally sensitive messages contaminates the fairness of the electoral field.

The advisory, distributed to party leaders, states that synthetically generated information poses a severe risk by masquerading as truth. The poll panel used its authority under Article 324 of the Constitution to reinforce these measures.

