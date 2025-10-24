Left Menu

Nadda Slams Opposition, Highlights NDA Achievements in Bihar

BJP president J P Nadda accused the opposition INDIA bloc of aiming to form the next government in Bihar with votes from infiltrators. At a meeting in Vaishali, he criticized opposition parties for lacking evidence on 'vote chori' allegations and lauded NDA's developmental initiatives under PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hajipur | Updated: 24-10-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 22:23 IST
Nadda Slams Opposition, Highlights NDA Achievements in Bihar
J P Nadda
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda has accused the opposition INDIA bloc of hoping to form the next Bihar government with the help of votes from infiltrators. Speaking at a gathering of intellectuals in Vaishali, Nadda chastised opposition parties for abandoning 'vote chori' allegations once challenged by the Election Commission.

Nadda criticized the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, asserting the opposition sought power through illegitimate votes. He claimed the NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar successfully steered Bihar away from the lawlessness prevalent before 2005.

Highlighting the NDA's achievements, he noted significant increases in the rail budget for Bihar, empowering women through economic initiatives, and infrastructure developments, including new airports to boost exports. Nadda affirmed these efforts as pivotal in transforming Bihar's socio-economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dutch Delight: Van de Wouw and Wiebes Shine at UCI Track Cycling Worlds

Dutch Delight: Van de Wouw and Wiebes Shine at UCI Track Cycling Worlds

 Chile
2
Supreme Court Tackles Digital Arrest Fraud with Urgency

Supreme Court Tackles Digital Arrest Fraud with Urgency

 India
3
Controversy Over Tunnel Road Project: Karnataka Deputy CM Challenges BJP

Controversy Over Tunnel Road Project: Karnataka Deputy CM Challenges BJP

 India
4
Nick Champion Leads Australia to Victory in Thrilling Rain-Soaked Match

Nick Champion Leads Australia to Victory in Thrilling Rain-Soaked Match

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025