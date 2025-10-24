Nadda Slams Opposition, Highlights NDA Achievements in Bihar

BJP president J P Nadda has accused the opposition INDIA bloc of hoping to form the next Bihar government with the help of votes from infiltrators. Speaking at a gathering of intellectuals in Vaishali, Nadda chastised opposition parties for abandoning 'vote chori' allegations once challenged by the Election Commission.

Nadda criticized the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, asserting the opposition sought power through illegitimate votes. He claimed the NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar successfully steered Bihar away from the lawlessness prevalent before 2005.

Highlighting the NDA's achievements, he noted significant increases in the rail budget for Bihar, empowering women through economic initiatives, and infrastructure developments, including new airports to boost exports. Nadda affirmed these efforts as pivotal in transforming Bihar's socio-economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)