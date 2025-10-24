Bihar Polls: Nadda Targets RJD 'Anarchy', Modi Recalls Kesri's Congress Ousting

Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda launched a pointed attack against the RJD on Thursday, accusing them of fostering 'jungle raj' and 'anarchy' during their rule under Lalu Prasad Yadav. This comes as Bihar prepares for its assembly polls on November 6 and 11.

Nadda addressed a gathering in Hajipur, emphasizing what he described as a breakdown of law and order during the 15-year RJD tenure. He criticized Tejashwi Yadav, urging him and the RJD to apologize for causing migration from the state.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Ravi Kishan forecasted a historic victory for the NDA, predicting more than 170 seats in the upcoming elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the late Congress leader Sitaram Kesri, recalling how the Congress allegedly mistreated Kesri, a significant figure from Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)