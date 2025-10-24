Left Menu

Bihar Polls: Nadda Targets RJD 'Anarchy', Modi Recalls Kesri's Congress Ousting

As the Bihar assembly elections approach, BJP figures like JP Nadda and PM Narendra Modi criticize former RJD governance under Lalu Prasad for 'jungle raj', while highlighting alleged injustices against Sitaram Kesri by Congress. Predictions anticipate a significant NDA victory with over 170 seats.

24-10-2025
Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda launched a pointed attack against the RJD on Thursday, accusing them of fostering 'jungle raj' and 'anarchy' during their rule under Lalu Prasad Yadav. This comes as Bihar prepares for its assembly polls on November 6 and 11.

Nadda addressed a gathering in Hajipur, emphasizing what he described as a breakdown of law and order during the 15-year RJD tenure. He criticized Tejashwi Yadav, urging him and the RJD to apologize for causing migration from the state.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Ravi Kishan forecasted a historic victory for the NDA, predicting more than 170 seats in the upcoming elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the late Congress leader Sitaram Kesri, recalling how the Congress allegedly mistreated Kesri, a significant figure from Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

