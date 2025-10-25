Hakeem Jeffries Backs Zohran Mamdani in NYC Mayoral Race

In a significant political development, U.S. Representative Hakeem Jeffries announced his endorsement of Zohran Mamdani in the upcoming New York City mayoral race. This endorsement comes months after Mamdani secured the Democratic Party nomination, capturing widespread attention following his primary election victory in June.

The decision by Jeffries, a leading figure in the Democratic Party, addresses lingering speculation about whether he would support Mamdani, a candidate who's identified as a democratic socialist. However, with the general election looming, Jeffries emphasized respect for the primary voters' mandate and Mamdani's commitment to affordability and inclusiveness.

The New York City election, coupled with gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey, is poised to signal the political climate ahead of next year's midterms, where Republicans aim to maintain control of Congress. Amid this backdrop, Mamdani's policy priorities and Jeffries' support become pivotal in the electoral narrative.

