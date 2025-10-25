Left Menu

Trump's Proclamation on Promoting American Mineral Security

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Friday to promote American mineral security by granting regulatory relief for certain stationary sources. This relief exempts these sources from compliance with the Copper Rule for two additional years beyond the stipulated compliance dates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-10-2025 04:23 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 04:23 IST
Trump's Proclamation on Promoting American Mineral Security
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump has taken steps to enhance American mineral security by signing a new proclamation.

This directive provides regulatory relief to specific stationary sources affected by the Copper Rule.

The exemption allows them an extension of two years to comply with current regulations, as announced by the White House.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over Tunnel Road Project: Karnataka Deputy CM Challenges BJP

Controversy Over Tunnel Road Project: Karnataka Deputy CM Challenges BJP

 India
2
Nick Champion Leads Australia to Victory in Thrilling Rain-Soaked Match

Nick Champion Leads Australia to Victory in Thrilling Rain-Soaked Match

 Japan
3
Cry for Justice: Demand for Capital Punishment in Maharashtra Doctor's Tragic Case

Cry for Justice: Demand for Capital Punishment in Maharashtra Doctor's Tragi...

 India
4
Revival of Air Cargo Services at Arunachal's Donyi Polo Airport Crucial for State's Growth

Revival of Air Cargo Services at Arunachal's Donyi Polo Airport Crucial for ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025