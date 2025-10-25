Trump's Proclamation on Promoting American Mineral Security
President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Friday to promote American mineral security by granting regulatory relief for certain stationary sources. This relief exempts these sources from compliance with the Copper Rule for two additional years beyond the stipulated compliance dates.
U.S. President Donald Trump has taken steps to enhance American mineral security by signing a new proclamation.
This directive provides regulatory relief to specific stationary sources affected by the Copper Rule.
The exemption allows them an extension of two years to comply with current regulations, as announced by the White House.
