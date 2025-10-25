Left Menu

Thailand's Regal Icon: Farewell to Queen Mother Sirikit

Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit, a symbol of glamour and maternal virtue, passed away at 93. Known for her charity work and political influence, she played a significant role in revitalizing Thailand's silk industry and championed rural development. Her legacy endures amidst Thailand's strict legal protection of royal reputation.

Updated: 25-10-2025 05:43 IST
Queen Mother Sirikit of Thailand, a captivating symbol of monarchy, has died at the age of 93. Known for her charisma and elegance, she significantly influenced the nation's cultural revival post-World War II and occasionally stepped into the political arena over the years.

Sirikit was a prominent public figure, often seen by King Bhumibol Adulyadej's side during his 70-year reign. Her diplomatic charm won international admiration, enhancing Thailand's global image. Beyond fashion, she was instrumental in promoting traditional Thai silk, contributing to its economic revival.

Despite the monarchy's official stance above politics, Sirikit's actions occasionally hinted otherwise, underscoring her complex legacy. Her death is a profound moment for Thailand, a country where reverence for the monarchy is legal and cultural law, ensuring her memory endures.

