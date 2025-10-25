The Glamorous Legacy of Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit

Thailand mourns the loss of its Queen Mother Sirikit, who passed away at the age of 93. Throughout her life, she embodied grace and sophistication, not only supporting her husband, King Bhumibol, but also serving as a prominent figure in the royal family's charitable endeavors.

Queen Sirikit was a trailblazer for Thailand's silk industry, collaborating with global fashion designers to promote traditional Thai weaving. Her royal tours with King Bhumibol brought attention to rural development projects, further cementing her legacy as a compassionate leader who stood by her people.

While the monarchy is officially apolitical, Queen Sirikit's interventions in political matters, like her 1998 call for unity, positioned her as a significant force within Thailand's socio-political landscape. Her passing is a solemn moment for a nation bound by strict lese-majeste laws.

