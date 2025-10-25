Left Menu

The Glamorous Legacy of Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit

Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit, a beacon of fashion and philanthropy, has passed away at 93. Known for her political influence and charitable work alongside her husband, King Bhumibol, she was admired for modernizing the silk industry and promoting rural development, while occasionally navigating the political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2025 05:50 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 05:50 IST
The Glamorous Legacy of Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit

Thailand mourns the loss of its Queen Mother Sirikit, who passed away at the age of 93. Throughout her life, she embodied grace and sophistication, not only supporting her husband, King Bhumibol, but also serving as a prominent figure in the royal family's charitable endeavors.

Queen Sirikit was a trailblazer for Thailand's silk industry, collaborating with global fashion designers to promote traditional Thai weaving. Her royal tours with King Bhumibol brought attention to rural development projects, further cementing her legacy as a compassionate leader who stood by her people.

While the monarchy is officially apolitical, Queen Sirikit's interventions in political matters, like her 1998 call for unity, positioned her as a significant force within Thailand's socio-political landscape. Her passing is a solemn moment for a nation bound by strict lese-majeste laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Champion Leads Australia to Victory in Thrilling Rain-Soaked Match

Nick Champion Leads Australia to Victory in Thrilling Rain-Soaked Match

 Japan
2
Cry for Justice: Demand for Capital Punishment in Maharashtra Doctor's Tragic Case

Cry for Justice: Demand for Capital Punishment in Maharashtra Doctor's Tragi...

 India
3
Revival of Air Cargo Services at Arunachal's Donyi Polo Airport Crucial for State's Growth

Revival of Air Cargo Services at Arunachal's Donyi Polo Airport Crucial for ...

 India
4
Supreme Court's Crucial Hearing on Stray Dogs: Towards a National Policy

Supreme Court's Crucial Hearing on Stray Dogs: Towards a National Policy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025