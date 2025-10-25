Trump Seeks Chinese Assistance in U.S.-Russia Relations

In a statement aboard Air Force One, President Donald Trump expressed his wish for China to play a role in assisting the United States with its negotiations and dealings with Russia.

Trump's remarks highlight a strategic interest in potentially involving China to navigate complex international relations with Russia, a significant geopolitical player.

This development emerges amid ongoing global diplomatic maneuvers, as the President seeks to bolster U.S. positioning on the world stage through new alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)