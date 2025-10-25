Trump Considers Tariff Reduction for Brazil
In a significant potential shift in international trade policy, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed on Friday that he might contemplate reducing tariffs on Brazil if the appropriate circumstances arise.
Trump made these remarks while speaking aboard Air Force One as he journeyed to Malaysia for a regional summit.
This development could mark a noteworthy turning point in U.S.-Brazil trade relations, signaling a potential easing of economic tensions between the two countries.
