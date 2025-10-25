Thailand Mourns the Passing of Iconic Queen Mother Sirikit
Queen Mother Sirikit of Thailand, who influenced fashion and politics during her lifetime, has passed away at age 93. Known for championing rural development and supporting the preservation of Thai silk, she leaves a legacy of charity work and influence. Her death marks the end of an era in Thai monarchy.
Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit, a figure of glamour and political influence, has passed away at 93, as confirmed by the Thai Royal Household Bureau.
Out of the public eye since a 2012 stroke, Sirikit had been hospitalized since 2019. A year-long mourning period has been declared for the royal family.
Her charitable work and iconic style resonate deeply in Thai culture, leaving an indelible mark on the nation.
