Thailand Mourns the Passing of Iconic Queen Mother Sirikit

Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit, a figure of glamour and political influence, has passed away at 93, as confirmed by the Thai Royal Household Bureau.

Out of the public eye since a 2012 stroke, Sirikit had been hospitalized since 2019. A year-long mourning period has been declared for the royal family.

Her charitable work and iconic style resonate deeply in Thai culture, leaving an indelible mark on the nation.