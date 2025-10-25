Women Voters: The Decisive Force in Ghatsila Bypoll

The Ghatsila bypoll has turned into a battleground for political parties vying for the support of women voters who exceed their male counterparts by nearly five percent. Out of 2,56,252 voters in the constituency, 1,31,180 are women, underscoring their decisive influence in the electoral outcome.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), part of the ruling alliance, banks on its flagship initiative, 'Maiyan Samman Yojana'. The program, aimed at empowering women economically and socially, provides beneficiaries with Rs 2,500 per month. This initiative is seen as pivotal in securing the party's past electoral victories and remains central to its current strategy.

On the flip side, the opposition BJP criticizes the JMM's efforts as superficial, highlighting alleged inadequacies in the scheme's outreach and the rising tide of crimes against women under the current government. The Ghatsila bypoll, which will be held on November 11, promises to be a highly contested election with significant implications for Jharkhand's political landscape.