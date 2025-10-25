Left Menu

Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit: Regal Legacy and Influence Remembered

Thailand mourns the loss of Queen Mother Sirikit, a style icon and political influencer who passed away at 93. She was celebrated for revitalizing the Thai silk industry and her extensive charity work alongside King Bhumibol. Her involvement occasionally intersected with politics, having supported certain movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 14:39 IST
The passing of Queen Mother Sirikit marks the end of an era in Thailand's royal history. Known for her elegance and charm, Sirikit endeared herself to the public both at home and abroad. Her impact on the Thai silk industry and her extensive charity work stand as testaments to her enduring legacy.

While she maintained a largely apolitical status, Sirikit occasionally stepped into political domains, notably supporting the People's Alliance for Democracy and affecting political discourse. Her involvement in rural development projects highlighted her commitment to nationwide progress.

The government has declared an official mourning period, reflecting Sirikit's significant place in Thai society. Her passing will be observed with reverence, further emphasized by Thailand's strict lese-majeste laws. The cultural sector, including events and concerts, adjusts plans to show respect during this solemn time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

