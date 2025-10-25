The passing of Queen Mother Sirikit marks the end of an era in Thailand's royal history. Known for her elegance and charm, Sirikit endeared herself to the public both at home and abroad. Her impact on the Thai silk industry and her extensive charity work stand as testaments to her enduring legacy.

While she maintained a largely apolitical status, Sirikit occasionally stepped into political domains, notably supporting the People's Alliance for Democracy and affecting political discourse. Her involvement in rural development projects highlighted her commitment to nationwide progress.

The government has declared an official mourning period, reflecting Sirikit's significant place in Thai society. Her passing will be observed with reverence, further emphasized by Thailand's strict lese-majeste laws. The cultural sector, including events and concerts, adjusts plans to show respect during this solemn time.

