Ajit Pawar Reaffirms Maharashtra's Stand on Farm Loan Waiver

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar reassured the public about the government's commitment to its farm loan waiver promise during an NCP rally at Umri in Nanded district. His response came amid queries from an attendee seeking clarity on the government's stance.

Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, detailed the state government's financial commitments, noting significant funding for various farmer aid initiatives, including Rs 32,000 crore allocated for flood-affected farmers. He emphasized that the government had not retracted its promise, contrary to some public concerns.

In previous weeks, the government announced a substantial Rs 31,628 crore compensation package for farmers affected by rain and floods, indicating a forthcoming announcement on the loan waiver. Pawar reiterated that the Mahayuti government's coalition stands firm on its pre-election assurance.

(With inputs from agencies.)