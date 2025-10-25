Karnataka Politics: Siddaramaiah's Full Term Assured Amidst Speculation
Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah reaffirmed that his father, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, will serve his full five-year term, dismissing rumors about Deputy CM D K Shivakumar taking over as speculative. The party never confirmed any rotational leadership agreement despite reports of such a compromise post-2023 Assembly elections.
Yathindra Siddaramaiah, a Congress MLC, confidently stated on Saturday that his father, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, will fulfill his entire five-year term in office.
Addressing media speculation, Yathindra dismissed rumors of a 'November revolution', which suggested Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar might assume the chief minister's role, as completely unfounded.
Yathindra reiterated that there is no internal discussion within the party regarding this alleged transition, refuting any such arrangement following the competitive race for the chief ministerial post during the May 2023 Assembly elections.
