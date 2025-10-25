Karnataka Politics: Siddaramaiah's Full Term Assured Amidst Speculation

Yathindra Siddaramaiah, a Congress MLC, confidently stated on Saturday that his father, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, will fulfill his entire five-year term in office.

Addressing media speculation, Yathindra dismissed rumors of a 'November revolution', which suggested Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar might assume the chief minister's role, as completely unfounded.

Yathindra reiterated that there is no internal discussion within the party regarding this alleged transition, refuting any such arrangement following the competitive race for the chief ministerial post during the May 2023 Assembly elections.

