Doug Ford's Ad Sparks U.S.-Canada Trade Tensions
Ontario Premier Doug Ford releases a political ad targeting American audiences, complicating Canada's trade negotiations with the U.S. President Trump reacts sharply, threatening to terminate talks. Despite the heated exchange, Ford pauses the ad campaign in hopes that trade discussions can continue.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has reignited tensions between Canada and the U.S. over trade negotiations with a provocative political ad. The ad features a clip of Ronald Reagan criticizing tariffs, sparking backlash from U.S. President Donald Trump, who labeled the ad fraudulent and canceled all trade talks with Canada.
Prime Minister Mark Carney aims to soothe relations with Trump to remove U.S. tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum. Following discussions with Carney, Ford has agreed to pause the ad campaign on Monday, despite his combative approach earning mixed reactions from Canadian leaders.
The incident has weakened the Canadian dollar and threatened Ontario's economy. Analysts suggest Trump's response was an overreaction, while Ford's unapologetic stance has resonated with some American audiences. The trade impasse presents a significant challenge to Canada's economic diplomacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)