Doug Ford's Ad Sparks U.S.-Canada Trade Tensions

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has reignited tensions between Canada and the U.S. over trade negotiations with a provocative political ad. The ad features a clip of Ronald Reagan criticizing tariffs, sparking backlash from U.S. President Donald Trump, who labeled the ad fraudulent and canceled all trade talks with Canada.

Prime Minister Mark Carney aims to soothe relations with Trump to remove U.S. tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum. Following discussions with Carney, Ford has agreed to pause the ad campaign on Monday, despite his combative approach earning mixed reactions from Canadian leaders.

The incident has weakened the Canadian dollar and threatened Ontario's economy. Analysts suggest Trump's response was an overreaction, while Ford's unapologetic stance has resonated with some American audiences. The trade impasse presents a significant challenge to Canada's economic diplomacy.

