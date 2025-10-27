Left Menu

JMM's All-Women Brigade Challenges BJP's Star Power in Ghatshila By-Election

The Ghatshila by-election sees JMM's all-woman team, led by Surajmoni Soren, against BJP's lineup of Union ministers. Surajmoni campaigns for her son after her husband Ramdas Soren's death. The electorate has more women, an important voter base for JMM. BJP plans rallies with famous personalities.

The Ghatshila by-election is shaping into a battle of wits between an all-woman team from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), led by Surajmoni Soren, and the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) star-studded campaign. The JMM lineup aims to win over the significant female voting bloc in the constituency.

Surajmoni, the wife of the late minister Ramdas Soren, is seeking to fulfill her husband's dreams by supporting her son, Somesh Chandra Soren, in the electoral fray. Her heartfelt campaign appeals to sentimentality among voters, particularly women, highlighting personal sacrifices.

The BJP, not to be outdone, is deploying a rich lineup of star campaigners, including film personalities and senior political figures, to swing votes. The party is maximizing its outreach with scheduled rallies and roadshows in an attempt to consolidate support and challenge the ruling JMM's governance record.

