Left Menu

BJP vs. Congress: Verbal Battles Heat Up Over 'Dance' Remarks

The BJP filed a complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of attempting to undermine Modi's public image for electoral benefits. The Congress defended Gandhi, arguing that Modi also uses derogatory terms for political gain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 30-10-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 21:16 IST
BJP vs. Congress: Verbal Battles Heat Up Over 'Dance' Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political tussle between BJP and Congress intensified as the BJP lodged an official complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Filed with the Chief Election Officer of Bihar, the complaint addressed Gandhi's remarks accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of stooping to electoral theatrics.

The contentious comment was made during Gandhi's rallies in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga, where he suggested that the Prime Minister would even perform Bharat Natyam if it secured him votes. This, according to the BJP, not only mocks the dignity of India's highest office but also violates several electoral codes.

In response, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera highlighted the irony of Modi previously using the term 'mujra' against opponents, pointing out BJP's alleged lack of substantial electoral agendas. Meanwhile, controversy also brewed over Gandhi's comments about the Chhath Puja, drawing further political rebuke.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
2
Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025