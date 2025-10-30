BJP vs. Congress: Verbal Battles Heat Up Over 'Dance' Remarks

The political tussle between BJP and Congress intensified as the BJP lodged an official complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Filed with the Chief Election Officer of Bihar, the complaint addressed Gandhi's remarks accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of stooping to electoral theatrics.

The contentious comment was made during Gandhi's rallies in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga, where he suggested that the Prime Minister would even perform Bharat Natyam if it secured him votes. This, according to the BJP, not only mocks the dignity of India's highest office but also violates several electoral codes.

In response, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera highlighted the irony of Modi previously using the term 'mujra' against opponents, pointing out BJP's alleged lack of substantial electoral agendas. Meanwhile, controversy also brewed over Gandhi's comments about the Chhath Puja, drawing further political rebuke.

(With inputs from agencies.)