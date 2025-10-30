Reeves Under Scrutiny: Ethical Review Over Rental Oversight

Finance minister Rachel Reeves is under renewed scrutiny after Keir Starmer, alongside his independent ethics adviser, started reviewing new information concerning her home rental agreement. A spokesperson for the prime minister confirmed the discovery of questionable emails involving Reeves' husband, following her recent apology regarding an oversight in renting licenses.

This development comes just weeks before the scheduled budget presentation on November 26, amidst swirling political pressures. Starmer has publicly affirmed his confidence in Reeves, deeming her apology an adequate resolution under the ministerial code, despite opposition calls for a deeper investigation.

Reeves, who leads a critical financial portfolio within the government, faces increasingly intense pressure to adjust economic policies that may include tax hikes. This scenario unfolds as past high-profile resignations continue to cast a shadow over Starmer's administration.

