Political Sparks Fly: Thackeray's Stand on Electoral Transparency and State Tourism

Raj Thackeray criticizes the Election Commission for electoral discrepancies and opposes Shiv Sena's NaMo tourism initiative, questioning Deputy Chief Minister Shinde's motives. Though highlighting rapprochement with Uddhav Thackeray, no official alliance announcement has been made yet. Thackeray pledges to continue discussions with his cousin amidst political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-10-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 22:43 IST
Raj Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst alliance discussions, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Raj Thackeray critiqued electoral flaws and targeted the election body for opaqueness in procedures, demanding voter dignity and transparent elections without EVMs.

Thackeray emphasized his ongoing dialogue with cousin Uddhav to possibly mend political ties, although an official partnership is not yet declared.

The MNS leader lashed out at Deputy CM Eknath Shinde over the NaMo tourism centres on historical forts, accusing him of forsaking integrity for political gains, and warned of potential vandalism against these centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

