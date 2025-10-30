Political Sparks Fly: Thackeray's Stand on Electoral Transparency and State Tourism

Amidst alliance discussions, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Raj Thackeray critiqued electoral flaws and targeted the election body for opaqueness in procedures, demanding voter dignity and transparent elections without EVMs.

Thackeray emphasized his ongoing dialogue with cousin Uddhav to possibly mend political ties, although an official partnership is not yet declared.

The MNS leader lashed out at Deputy CM Eknath Shinde over the NaMo tourism centres on historical forts, accusing him of forsaking integrity for political gains, and warned of potential vandalism against these centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)