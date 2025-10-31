Left Menu

Iraq's Election Dilemma: Change or More of the Same?

Iraqis face another election with skepticism about genuine reform as sectarian elites continue dominating politics. Despite promises of change, years of corruption and poor services persist. With political violence and threats on the rise, many doubt the election will bring any meaningful change.

Iraqis are approaching another election with apprehension, doubting whether November 11 will usher in genuine reform or merely maintain the status quo. Despite pro-reform campaign banners, many view these as hollow promises from elites who have changed little since the U.S.-led invasion of 2003.

Corruption, high unemployment, and inadequate public services have plagued daily life even as democratic processes replace Saddam Hussein's dictatorship. Many Iraqis criticize their Shi'ite and Sunni leaders for being too focused on sectarian power struggles to address the country's issues, despite its significant oil wealth.

Political tensions have escalated, exacerbated by incidents like the killing of parliamentary candidate Safa al-Mashhadani. With armed factions and influential parties orchestrating favorable election outcomes, many citizens believe systemic change is incredibly challenging under the current sectarian-dominated political landscape.

