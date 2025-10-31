Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Mokama Amid Election Violence

The Election Commission has requested an urgent report from Bihar's DGP following the murder of a Jan Suraaj Party supporter in Mokama. Stones were thrown at RJD candidate Veena Devi's car amid rising tensions. Bihar is set for assembly polls on November 6, 11, and votes follow on November 14.

The Election Commission has swiftly responded to a disturbing incident in Mokama by requesting a detailed report from the Bihar Director General of Police. Authorities are on high alert following the murder of Dularchand Yadav, a committed supporter of the Jan Suraaj Party, which has triggered unrest in the region.

Rising tensions ahead of the assembly polls were further exacerbated on Friday when the car of Rashtriya Janta Dal candidate, Veena Devi, was pelted with stones. This incident underscores the volatile political climate in the area as the state gears up for critical elections.

Bihar is preparing for assembly polls in two phases scheduled for November 6 and 11, with the subsequent vote counting set for November 14. The Election Commission's timely involvement highlights the urgency to address political violence and ensure a fair election process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

