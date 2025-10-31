Left Menu

CM Reddy's Swift Action on Telangana Flood Aftermath

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy pledged Rs 5 lakh to families of flood victims and Rs 15,000 for house damage. After conducting an aerial survey and holding a review meeting, he ordered officials to compile a report on losses and emphasized on plans for permanent flood management solutions.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives in the recent floods, along with Rs 15,000 for families whose houses were submerged.

Reddy conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas in Warangal district and the Husnabad Assembly Constituency, followed by a review meeting with officials. He instructed them to prepare a detailed report on the losses, which include human life, crops, livestock, and infrastructure damage.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for enhanced departmental coordination to prevent future occurrences and instructed a demolition drive to eliminate Nala encroachments. Reddy highlighted the impact of climate change as the cause of frequent cloud bursts and urged for regular field inspections.

