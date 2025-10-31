D66's Rob Jetten Poised to Be Youngest Dutch Prime Minister After Election Victory

In a landmark victory, the centrist D66 party led by 38-year-old Rob Jetten emerged as the frontrunner in the Dutch general election, according to news agency ANP on Friday. This triumph sets Jetten on a historic path to becoming the youngest prime minister ever in the Netherlands.

With nearly complete vote counts showing D66 leading the far-right Freedom Party, discussions for forming a coalition government have begun. The party, securing around 18% of the votes, will require partnerships with at least three other groups to reach a majority in the 150-seat parliament.

Jetten has emphasized the importance of cooperation among political parties to address key national issues, including the housing market, migration, climate change, and the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)